LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District welcomed leaders from 79 schools to Las Vegas City Hall on Monday to celebrate being on the superintendent's honor roll and as a top-performing school.

Chaparral High School continues to improve its ratings on the Nevada School Performance Framework.

WATCH: Senior reporter Mary Kielar talked to Principal Krystal Cummings about the work it takes to keep getting better

CCSD schools honored for academic achievements by Superintendent

“We have a lot of things still to improve on, but we are going down the right path,” she said, adding the school’s graduation rate continues to climb.

More than 70%, about 1,400 of their more than 2,000 students, are English language learners.

“One of our biggest pushes is to always make sure that our ELL strategies are being taught and used amongst all classrooms,” Cummings said. “I do feel like because of that, it contributed to the academic success we’ve had these past couple of years.”

Fellow CCSD principal Hallie Loewy said she’s been at J.D. Smith Middle School since the start of the last school year.

J.D. Smith is at a one-star rating on the NSPF five-star rating scale.

“We’re really just trying to increase that star rating because that’s what our students and our community really deserve is to have the best in their neighborhood,” Loewy said.

Principals and leaders representing their schools were given a framed certificate and had a photo opportunity with some of the CCSD board trustees and the superintendent.