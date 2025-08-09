CCSD says new contract with teachers' union will address veteran educators' concerns about pay

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new contract for Clark County School District educators aims to address veteran teachers' concerns about pay disparities, according to a statement from Supt. Jhone Ebert.

In a statement shared with Channel 13, Ebert acknowledged a salary gap many veteran educators had called attention to.

As we've previously reported, efforts to increase pay for starting teachers — with the hope of attracting more of them to the district — left some long-time educators concerned that their salaries didn't match up.

"Prior negotiated agreements provided increased starting salaries for new teachers to address our teacher shortage," Ebert stated. "But we heard from our veteran teachers that these Agreements did not adequately address their salaries."

The newly ratified agreement provides "a process to address that concern," Ebert wrote.

The Clark County Education Association, which represents CCSD educators, shared that 97% of members voted to ratify the new contract on Saturday.

CCEA members have spoken: “A TEACHER IN EVERY CLASSROOM”



“97-3% RATIFIED!” pic.twitter.com/QY3PUcG512 — Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) August 9, 2025

Channel 13 reached out to CCEA to get its perspective on the new contract agreement. As of this report, we had not received an official statement from the union.

Along with addressing salary discrepancy concerns, CCSD stated the new agreement with teachers focuses on putting "a qualified educator in every classroom. It will also increase CCSD's contribution to the rising cost of health insurance, Ebert wrote.

Next, the agreement will be put before the Board of School Trustees for final approval at an upcoming meeting on Thursday, Aug. 14.

You can read the full statement from CCSD Supt. Ebert here:

“The Board of School Trustees and I feel incredibly proud about having a tentative Negotiated Agreement for our licensed educators before the school year starts. The Agreement will go to the Board of School Trustees for final approval on Thursday, August 14.

“A primary focus of this Agreement is to put a qualified educator in every classroom, and despite the current economic climate and limited resources, CCSD and the Clark County Education Association were able to find a way to provide step and column advancements for all teachers and to increase CCSD’s contribution toward the rising cost of health insurance.

“This Agreement also addresses an ongoing concern expressed by veteran teachers about their salaries. Prior Negotiated Agreements provided increased starting salaries for new teachers to address our teacher shortage. But we heard from our veteran teachers that these Agreements did not adequately address their salaries. Therefore, CCSD and CCEA provided in this Agreement a process to address that concern.”

