CCSD reaches settlement regarding swastika found 'carved into back' of Jewish special education student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has reached a settlement agreement for the alleged civil rights violations of a Jewish special education student.

The student was found with an apparent swastika carved into their back in April of 2023.

The Lawfare Project, an organization that advocates for Jewish people through legal action, originally filed the complaint against the school district. Lawyers with Freeman Law Offices and Nevada-based Rogich Law Firm joined the action, alleging the student "did not receive the special education support he was entitled to under federal and state regulations."

The student, who is autistic and nonverbal, was pulled from classes after their mother discovered the carving and realized the student was not safe at school.

“No child should live in fear because of an unsafe educational environment,” said Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project. “This abhorrent and disgusting attack on our client should have never happened, and moving forward, we hope that the Clark County School District will ensure the safety of all their Jewish students.”

When Channel 13 first reported on the hate crime investigation, the Clark County School District said its investigation, including interviews with staff and a review of available camera footage, "found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries."

The settlement includes monetary compensation and educational services outside of the school to ensure that the student continues to learn in a safe environment.