Complaint alleges CCSD violated rights of Jewish special education student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is the target of a formal complaint over an incident earlier this year in which a Jewish special education student was found with an apparent swastika carved into their back.

The Lawfare Project, an organization that advocates for Jewish people through legal action, announced the filing of the complaint against CCSD on Thursday.

The complaint accuses the school district of state and federal civil rights violations on behalf of the 17-year-old student, who attended Clark High School when the suspected hate crime was reported in March of this year.

Lawyers with Freeman Law Offices and Nevada-based Rogich Law Firm joined the action, alleging the student "did not receive the special education support he was entitled to under federal and state regulations."

A representative of the Anti-Defamation League previously told Channel 13 the injuries to the student, who is autistic and nonverbal, were discovered by his mother when he returned home from school.

"All we know is that this student went to school in the morning fine, and came home with a swastika carved into his back," said ADL Nevada executive director Jolie Brislin.

When Channel 13 first reported on the hate crime investigation in April, the Clark County School District said its investigation, including interviews with staff and a review of available camera footage, "found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries."

In its statement on Thursday, the Lawfare Project called that investigation into question, stating its complaint stemmed in part from the district's "failure...to conduct a proper investigation into this incident."

"There is an appalling pattern of discriminatory conduct within the CCSD that cannot be tolerated any longer," wrote Hillary Freeman, one of the attorneys representing the student. "It is time for CCSD to step up and ensure that all students are safe and receiving equal access to their education."

Reached for comment on Thursday, a spokesperson said the school district does not comment on pending litigation.

Editor's note: This report previously referred to the complaint filed against CCSD as a lawsuit based on information in a press release from the Lawfare Project. Freeman has since confirmed with Channel 13 that the legal action constitutes a formal complaint, not a lawsuit. Channel 13 regrets the error.