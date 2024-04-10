CCSD Police: No gun found on Cimarron-Memorial High School campus

11:48 a.m. - CCSD Police have moved the campus to a soft lockdown after investigating a rumor of a weapon on campus.

According to McNaught, police investigation and no weapon was located. There were no threats to the school or students.

"As soon as the soft lockdown is lifted by CCSD Police, I will communicate the plan for the remainder of the school day," McNaught wrote in an email to parents. "Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue. Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-7233, through the website at safevoicenv.org, or through the free downloadable phone app."

10:49 a.m. - Cimarron-Memorial High School is on lockdown while police are investigating.

According to the Clark County School District, "police are looking into rumors and the school was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution".

Principal Colin McNaught sent the following message to parents on Wednesday morning.

"The safety of our students is our number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.



Our school is currently on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as CCSD Police conduct an investigation.



Students are safe in their classrooms.



We will provide an update once we have more information to share.



If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please call our school at (702) 799-4400." Clark County School District

