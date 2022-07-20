CCSD offering free, drive-thru meals for students beginning Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CCSD Food Service will open drive-thru food distribution sites beginning Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, August 5, 2022. Children 2-18 years of age are eligible for the free school meals. Families will be able to pick up the 'grab and go' meals at 17 sites districtwide.

Lisa Segler, the director of strategic initiatives with Three Square, said there's an overwhelming need for services like these in our community. Approximately 75% of CCSD students qualify for free or reduced price lunch.

“We know that every 1 in 4 kids lives in a food insecure household, meaning that they don’t know where that next meal is coming from. So, think about Allegiant Stadium, that’s enough kids to fill Allegiant stadium more than 2 times. That’s really unfortunate and we know that it’s a huge problem here," Segler said.

The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday through August 5th. Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily. Three days worth of meals will be provided each Friday during this period to ensure children have weekend meals.

Parents/guardians are able to pick up meals for their child.

The following sites will be open to all families:

Basic Academy of International Studies - 400 Palo Verde Dr., Henderson, NV 89015

Centennial High School - 10200 Centennial Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89149

Cheyenne High School - 3200 W. Alexander Rd., N. Las Vegas, NV 89032

Cimarron-Memorial High School - 2301 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Ed W. Clark High School - 4291 W. Pennwood Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89102

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts - 3100 E. Patrick Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89120

Desert Pines High School - 3800 Harris Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89110

Las Vegas High School - 6500 E. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89142

Mojave High School - 5302 Goldfield St., N. Las Vegas, NV 89031

Shadow Ridge High School - 5050 Brent Ln., Las Vegas, NV 89131

Sierra Vista High School - 8100 W. Robindale Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113

Silverado High School - 1650 Silver Hawk Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123

Spring Valley High School - 3750 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89147

Valley High School - 2839 S. Burnham Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89169

West Career and Technical Academy - 11945 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135

Western High School - 4601 W. Bonanza Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89107

West Prep High School - 2050 W. Saphire Stone Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

The daily menus can be found here.