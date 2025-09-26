LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At a school board meeting held Thursday night, a negotiated agreement with the Educational Support Employees Association (ESEA) was reached.

Watch the full press conference on the negotiated agreement

CCSD meeting results in negotiated agreement with ESEA for 2025-2027

The agreement will span from 2025 to 2027, and will include the following:



The continuance of the 3% salary increase previously funded by SB 231. This increase will now be funded by SB 500.

A 3% salary increase effective July 1, 2025.

A 3% salary increase effective July 1, 2026.

A salary increase equivalent to an employee's share of the 2025 increase to the Nevada PERS contribution rate.

CCSD