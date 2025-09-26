CCSD meeting results in negotiated agreement with ESEA for 2025-2027

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At a school board meeting held Thursday night, a negotiated agreement with the Educational Support Employees Association (ESEA) was reached.
The agreement will span from 2025 to 2027, and will include the following:
- The continuance of the 3% salary increase previously funded by SB 231. This increase will now be funded by SB 500.
- A 3% salary increase effective July 1, 2025.
- A 3% salary increase effective July 1, 2026.
- A salary increase equivalent to an employee's share of the 2025 increase to the Nevada PERS contribution rate.
“We are proud to have a contract in place for the support staff whose endless hard work and dedication help every CCSD building run efficiently. Our support staff are vital to the success of the District, and we appreciate the numerous responsibilities they handle at schools every day.” — CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert.