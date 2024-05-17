CCSD: Las Vegas elementary school placed on lockdown after on-campus fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students at a Las Vegas elementary school were under lockdown on Friday after a fight on campus.

Wendell Williams Elementary School Principal Cynthia Ireland stressed in her messaging to parents that the students were safe, and that the lockdown was out of an abundance of caution.

CCSD Police and officers with LVMPD responded to the campus. The fight was reportedly only between adults.

The fifth grade promotion ceremony has been rescheduled for Monday. The school will provide further details for a new time.