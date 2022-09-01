CCSD employees set to receive retention bonuses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County School District employees are set to receive their first installment of retention bonuses beginning September 21.

According to a release, the bonuses are set to be distributed on Sept. 21, 2022, Sept. 23, 2022, June 14, 2023, and June 9, 2023.

All bonuses come in the form of $2,250 and will be distributed to the Education Support Employees Association, Police Officers Association, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional Technical Employees, Clark County Education Association, and the Police Administrators Association.

Additionally, licensed employees who received salary modifications as a result of the increase to the starting salary will receive a prorated retention bonus reflecting the difference between the salary increase and the bonus of $5,000 according to a press release.