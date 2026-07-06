CCSD asks for help naming new elementary school coming to the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While work is continuing on a new elementary school coming to the northwest valley, you can help with an important part of the development.

The Clark County School District is accepting nominations to name the newest elementary school at Skye Canyon Park Drive and Shaumber Road.

WATCH | We were there for the groundbreaking and spoke to Superintendent Jhone Ebert:

CCSD breaks ground on newest elementary school set to open in the Northwest Valley

Please consider the following guidelines when submitting nominations, In accordance with CCSD Policy 7223:

Outstanding former CCSD personnel and former School Board Trustees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership locally in the field of education in Clark County and have consistently demonstrated the character to inspire students.

Outstanding individuals who are not educators by profession, but serve as a positive role model to children and to the community, and who have demonstrated exceptional leadership locally toward the advancement of education or humanity in Clark County.

The names of previously closed schools shall automatically be considered.

“We welcome nominations from all members of the community,” said Tameka Henry, CCSD Board of School Trustees member and School Name Committee Chair. “CCSD schools are a vital part of the community, and we look forward to reviewing all of the nominations to identify a namesake who is a role model for the students of CCSD.”

Anyone interested in nominating a community member can click here. Nominations will remain open through 5 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2026.

The finalists will be considered by the School Name Committee at a public meeting in September. The committee’s recommendations will subsequently be submitted for approval at a regular meeting of the Board of School Trustees later in September.