CCSD approves budget for 2026-27 school year, anticipates decline in enrollment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District approved its final budget for the 2026-27 school year at a special board meeting on Monday.

The district said the final budget estimates $3.6 billion in total projected state revenue allocations. According to CCSD, that's a reduction of $33 million in general fund revenue due to an expected decrease in enrollment.

The final budget is required to be submitted to the Nevada Department of Taxation by June 8.

CCSD said it will update the budget after the start of the school year for final revenue based on the actual enrollment numbers. The amended final budget is submitted to the state in December.

CCSD approves budget for 2026-27 by troy.gingerich