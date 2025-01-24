CCSD approves a combined $12.6 million settlement for lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved $12.6 million in settlements for three lawsuits.

One of those settlements, amounting to $1 million, stems from an incident at Durango High School in 2023, where a viral video showed a police officer slamming a student to the ground.

READ MORE: CCSD releases nearly 2,000 pages of documents detailing controversial Durango High School incident

Education CCSD releases nearly 2,000 pages detailing controversial Durango HS incident KTNV Staff

The ACLU, which represents the student and their family, sent Channel 13 the following statement:

We've spent nearly two years seeking justice for our clients and their families on their way to healing and peace ACLU of Nevada

Another settlement amounting to $9.6 million was approved for the family of a student who was sexually abused by a driver in 2015.