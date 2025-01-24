Watch Now
CCSD approves a combined $12.6 million settlement for lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday, the CCSD Board of Trustees approved $12.6 million in settlements for three lawsuits.

One of those settlements, amounting to $1 million, stems from an incident at Durango High School in 2023, where a viral video showed a police officer slamming a student to the ground.

The ACLU, which represents the student and their family, sent Channel 13 the following statement:

We've spent nearly two years seeking justice for our clients and their families on their way to healing and peace
ACLU of Nevada

Another settlement amounting to $9.6 million was approved for the family of a student who was sexually abused by a driver in 2015.

