CCFD: Fire spreads from tree to home in east valley, displacing 10 people ahead of Thanksgiving

A house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley displaced seven adults and three children on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ten people are out of a home after a fire in the east Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department says this happened just after 7:30 a.m. in a multifamily residence at 4379 Cy Cliffview Cir., which is near Vegas Valley Drive and Marion Street.

According to information from fire officials, the flames sparked in a nearby tree and spread to the residential building.

A CCFD spokesperson writes that additional resources were brought in to attack the fire, which was "knocked down" at 7:46 a.m.

No civilians or firefighters were injured, but seven adults and three children have been displaced.

Officials estimate the damage amounts to between $100,000 and $250,000. As of this report, the cause of the fire is under investigation.


