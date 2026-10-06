Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada seeks community help in packing meals for seniors

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada delivers more than 650,000 meals a year to seniors in need across the Las Vegas Valley.

The charity says, that breaks down to 1,800 meals a day. As you can imagine, with that much work, a little help can go a long way.

The non-profit recently launched a new opportunity for volunteers to lend a hand bagging hundreds of frozen meals for homebound seniors. The meals are distributed seven at a time with staff ensuring each one has the right nutritional value. There are also modified meals for those who need them that can come pureed or chopped.

WATCH | Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada launches new volunteer opportunity

Catholic Charities Volunteer Opportunity

While it is a huge help to those seniors, Catholic Charities' Director of Media and Community Relations says it about more than delivering meals to those who may be living alone.

"Our drivers make connections, you know, they have a bond that forms with that person because they are seeing them each and every week," said Leslie Carmine. "A lot of times that's the only person from the outside world that they're visiting with, so they almost become like family."

Carmine says there is a high demand for meals so there is a wait list for those looking to have them delivered. You can find more information on how to get on to that waitlist, and when the next volunteer opportunities are available, on their website here.