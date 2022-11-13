Catherine Cortez Masto pulls ahead of Adam Laxalt by nearly 5,000 votes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Clark County receives the last remaining mail-in ballots for the 2022 Midterm Election, all eyes are on the race for a Senate seat that could determine control of Congress.

Another batch of ballots was added to Clark County's totals on Saturday afternoon, allowing Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto to pull ahead of Republic challenger by 4,983 votes.

As of 6:17 p.m., Catherine Cortez Masto is leading with 48.7% of the votes counted so far, with more than 96% of precincts reporting.

This comes after results from the Secretary of State showed Laxalt with an 862-vote lead over Cortez Masto on Saturday morning. In a tweet, Laxalt predicted that the race would come down to 20,000 or 30,000 drop-off ballots.

Election analysis from (R) Adam Laxalt that aligns with what our analysts have been saying. https://t.co/mWtiyVYRFV — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) November 12, 2022

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said all mail-in ballots should be reported by Saturday night, minus those requiring a cure.

However, if Saturday's numbers don't lead to a victory, Gloria says there are still about 7,000 ballots requiring signature verification and 5,555 provisional ballots remaining.

Those counts will be finalized on Monday and Wednesday, Gloria said in a press conference on Saturday.

