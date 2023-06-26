Case against former Raider Damon Arnette moving forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The case against former Raiders player Damon Arnette will be allowed to move forward.

Arnette is facing assault and weapons charges stemming from a January 2022 incident where he is accused of pointing a gun at a valet attendant. Arnette's lawyers previously filed documents stating he was pleading not guilty saying there is no evidence of assault of him concealing a weapon.

Arnette's lawyers also filed a motion to have the case dismissed. On Monday morning, a Clark County District Court judge ruled the prosecution had made a reasonable burden of proof and allowed the case to move forward.

Arnette's next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.