CASA program seeks volunteers to mentor foster children in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinwheels were planted by the hundreds on Friday by Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers, court staff, judges, and child welfare partners.

The spinning and gleaming pinwheels are intended to bring attention to April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The pinwheels also symbolize the uplifting childhoods and bright futures that all children deserve, including the many children in our community who face abuse and neglect, and receive services under the supervision of Family Court.

“There are currently more than 3,200 children in the foster care system here in Clark County. We are here to prevent child abuse and neglect and bring our families back together in safe and healthy environments,” said Family Court Judge Margaret Pickard, who presides over the CASA program.

The CASA Program will be ready to take applications from those who want to get involved to help as CASA volunteers to speak on behalf of children in the foster care system.

“The court puts great trust in the CASA volunteers to make an accurate and complete report about the best interests of the child, so that they will have long-term success, not only while they’re in the foster care system, but throughout their lives,” said Family Court Judge Margaret Pickard, who presides over the CASA program.

The CASA program, which is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, recruits, screens, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of hundreds of foster children annually. The advocates represent the children in school, child and family team meetings, and in court.

Volunteering for the program involves about two hours a week, a two-year commitment and a willingness to spend quality time with the children to advocate for them. For more information about the CASA program call 702-455-CASA, or visit www.casalasvegas.org [casalasvegas.org].