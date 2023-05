NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a North Las Vegas home early Sunday morning.

According to police, this happened around 6:40 a.m. on Rancho Del Norte Drive, which is near Washburn Road and Commerce Street.

North Las Vegas police said the driver left the scene and no one was injured.

So far, a description of the driver hasn't been released.

The front of the house has been boarded up with caution tape around the property until it can be prepared.