Cannabis sold in Fernley tested positive for fungus, board warns consumers

FERNLEY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a Public Health and Safety Bulletin Friday advising that a a batch of cannabis has tested positive for Aspergillus fumigatus.

The board is advising consumers to avoid consuming Phantom Farm's half ounce Dancing Monkey (2105 6926 0793 4799). The product was sold in Fernley, Nevada at Silver State Relief between May 9 to 21 of this year located in the 1300 block of Financial Way.

Officials said the package initially passed testing. However, Certified Ag Lab testing facility learned that its testing reagents may have caused a false test result.

"Upon retesting, the lot was determined to be positive for Aspergillus fumigatus; and Certified Ag Lab notified the CCB," officials said. "There is no reason to believe the laboratory was aware the cannabis was actually positive for the presence of Aspergillus fumigatus at the time they reported the negative results."

The board also said in their bulletin that there is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facility had any knowledge of the presence of A. fumigatus in the affected cannabis package.

Despite the initial false negative results, officials say there are no known reports of illness at this time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides general information on Aspergillosis, which is an infection that can be caused by certain Aspergillus species, including Aspergillus fumigatus: https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/diseases/aspergillosis/index.html.