Cannabis could be sold, consumed at certain events if new Nevada bill passes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You could be able to sell and consume cannabis and cannabis products at certain events if a new bill passes the Nevada legislature.

State lawmakers are looking at a new bill being proposed by Assemblyman Cameron "C.H." Miller.

According to the bill, it would allow portable cannabis vendors to set up show. However, the event, as well as vendors, would need to receive a license from the Cannabis Compliance Board. For consumers, they would have to be at least 21 years old to purchase any of those products which would have to be bought from an adult-use cannabis retail store. In terms of events, it would be for places with at least 150 people.

Existing law prohibits, with certain exceptions, the consumption of cannabis or cannabis products in a public place.

During a work session on Wednesday, Miller said the bill was needed.

"This bill aims to direct consumption to a controlled atmosphere," Miller said. "Everyone going to an event are not consuming cannabis and everyone doesn't want to smell the smoke all the time, all over the place."

He adds that while the state has made progress in regulating the cannabis industry, there's still work to do.

"While lounges give folks a designated space for them to consume socially, the mobile cannabis concierge, if you will, will allow us to bring a solution to events where people are also illicitly consuming cannabis," Miller said. "We can continue supporting our blossoming industry that we're continuing to incubate and grow. This bill also creates a real path to course correction as it relates to providing an attainable and equitable opportunity for the folks most affected by poor drug policies, overlooked by the initial opportunity, and the least likely to have $1 million and means to get a real shot in a legitimate cannabis business."

A'Esha Goins is the chair of equity and inclusion on the state's Cannabis Advisory Commission. She outlined how the bill will benefit Nevadans.

"By allowing more licenses, Nevada would create more jobs and generate tax revenue that would further fund essential services like education," Goins said. "By offering priority to social equity applicants, it will also help promote diversity and inclusivity in the cannabis industry."

This isn't the first time lawmakers have heard a bill like this. A similar one was introduced during the last legislative session. However, it wasn't able to pass.

Last year, the Nevada cannabis industry brought in about $965 million in sales, which was down by more than 13% compared to 2021.