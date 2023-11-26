Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada opening new building in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada nonprofit organization is continuing to expand to help children going through cancer treatments as well as their families.

Earlier this month, the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada unveiled design concept plans to build a customized space for families.

"The Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada will be designing and building a new space to call home in the new year," said CEO Kimberly Kindig. "This building won't just be a building. It won't just be four walls. It will truly be a real testament of importance in helping families, every member of the family, going through childhood cancer in the community. It will be a source of comfort for families and a source of pride for us all."

Plans for the new building include a teen drop-in center, parents' lounge, and memorial space. The new building will expand current Candlelighters operations to a projected 9,936 square feet and will house the organization's full-time professional staff.

The organization was founded in Nov. 1975 and is the longest-running organization in Nevada focused entirely on providing services to children, teens and families facing childhood cancer.

It was created after two families, the Leshers and Dales, both had a child that was diagnosed with cancer and they created a parent support network for themselves and their families. Jennifer Dale was three and a half years old at the time and became the first Candlelighters child.

"It's amazing what this organization does for children and families that are navigating this cancer journey. Just know that there is hope," Dale said.

The organization turned 45 years old in 2023. Since it was founded, they have helped about 5,000 Nevada families and over the last 10 years, they have been able to hand out more than $15 million in financial assistance, emotional support, and quality of life programs and services. That has helped families cover the costs of medical expenses, rent and mortgage payments, and traveling for treatments.

