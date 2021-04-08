Candlelight vigil to be held for Las Vegas tow truck driver killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil for tow truck driver Ryan Billotte is scheduled for Friday.

Billotte was killed in a hit-and-run crash in March on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard.

RELATED: Dozens of tow truck operators show up for Ryan Billotte’s memorial in Henderson

The vigil will be at 821 Cadiz Avenue in Henderson and candles are said to be provided to those who attend.