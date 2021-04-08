Candlelight vigil to be held for Las Vegas tow truck driver killed
A candlelight vigil for tow truck driver Ryan Billotte will be held tomorrow. He was killed in a hit-and-run crash back in march near the 215 South and Jones.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil for tow truck driver Ryan Billotte is scheduled for Friday.
Billotte was killed in a hit-and-run crash in March on the 215 Beltway near Jones Boulevard.
The vigil will be at 821 Cadiz Avenue in Henderson and candles are said to be provided to those who attend.
