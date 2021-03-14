Dozens of tow truck operators show up for Ryan Billotte’s memorial in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A memorial and a tow truck convoy took place today for Ryan Billotte, the tow truck driver who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday.

Dozens of tow truck operators showed up this morning at Sunset Station hotel-casino, filling up a big part of their parking lot with their trucks.

Some who showed up didn't know the 48-year-old man but said they still wanted to be part of the convoy and say their final goodbyes.

Members of Quality Towing, the company that Billotte worked for, also showed up to pay their respects and thank everyone for the support for his family.

Jim Stahl, Billotte’s general manager, said that he would never be able to fill the void that he left.

“Probably one of my happiest guys, he was always smiling, always happy. He's been a tower for 15-20 years. Really a big part of the family. I don't think I even caught him in a bad mood, never with a frown on his face, “said Stahl.

People saw long lines of tow trucks with their lights on stretching throughout Henderson. The procession made its way to the Wagon Wheel Missionary Baptist Church where a service was held.

Mourners say they want to continue a very important conversation on safety and remind drivers that if you see a tow truck operator, remember that the law states you must slow down and move over if you can.