HENDERSON (KTNV) — A sea of candles and ribbons illuminated Proctor Judicial Park Wednesday evening as community members gathered to honor victims of domestic violence and send a powerful message to survivors: you are not alone.

The candlelight vigil, organized by S.A.F.E. House during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, brought together survivors, advocates, families and community members to remember lives lost to domestic violence and raise awareness about resources available to those experiencing abuse.

WATCH: Candlelight vigil in Henderson honors domestic violence victims

Candlelight vigil in Henderson honors domestic violence victims, offers hope to survivors

A ribbon was placed for every life lost, followed by a moment of silence recognizing the families forever changed by domestic violence.

For many survivors in attendance, the vigil was also an opportunity to share their stories and remind others that the cycle of abuse can span generations.

"That set the precedent of violence to follow me through my life. Violence didn't stop. Violence didn't stop there. It continued. It repeated itself," one survivor shared during the event.

Advocates said these stories underscore the importance of education, awareness and access to support services.

"We see survivors, we hear them, we believe them and we want to support them through everything," said Tiffany Frazier, community engagement manager for S.A.F.E. House.

Frazier knows the impact of domestic violence personally. She told Channel 13 she lost her best friend to domestic violence, fueling her commitment to helping others find safety and support.

According to the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence, 33 people were killed in domestic violence homicides across Nevada in 2025.

Advocates caution that reported cases represent only part of the problem, noting many survivors never come forward or seek assistance.

"You don't have to leave tomorrow, but we just want to let you know that we hear you and we're available to help you navigate through this challenging process," Frazier said.

S.A.F.E. House provides confidential support services, safety planning, advocacy and other resources for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Advocates said reaching out for help can begin with a single conversation.

As candles flickered throughout the park, organizers emphasized that the fight against domestic violence extends beyond one night of remembrance.

Community support, awareness and believing survivors, they said, can help save lives.