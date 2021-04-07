Can the same basic protections from coronavirus help with allergies?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you feel your allergies coming on, doctors say put a mask on.

Current numbers from the Clark County School District and UNLV pollen program show people are not suffering from allergies as much as they have in past years.

"If I look at the excel sheet from last year, the numbers are lower," said pollen program supervisor Asma Tahir, M.S. in public health.

Protection varies from mask to mask depending on fit or material. If you don’t wear a mask indoors, you can still be affected.

"People will open their doors, they will open their windows. Pollen will come through and inside your home [when] you are not wearing your mask," said Tahir.

"Then we have pets. We are walking around with our pets. They come in bringing those allergens on them," she continued.

"The wind also does," added Tahir. "Las Vegas has become a windy city!"

While masks can help reduce allergy symptoms, they aren’t guaranteed to take away all of them.

Other factors come into play as well. Temperature fluctuation, rain and wind can impact the spread and survival of allergens.

"If there is something amiss with their body and they should definitely seek advice because of COVID issues," said Tahir of anyone unsure if their symptoms are allergies or something else.

