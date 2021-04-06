Indoor allergy complaints increase during COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Can masks help with allergies? The answer is yes.

Even before COVID-19, people who suffer from allergies would often wear a surgical mask whenever the pollen count was unusually high in their area.

Medical experts say they have noticed a significant decrease in the number of people who are complaining about outdoor allergies.

However, people are complaining more about INDOOR allergies.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns, stay-at-home orders etc., many people are spending a lot more times in their homes.

In short, they have traded one set of allergies for another. And those are the allergies that people are complaining about the most now.

The most common indoor allergens include cockroaches, mold, cats, dogs, and dust mites.

Dust mites are little mites that live everywhere,Including your carpet, furniture, curtains, pillows, mattresses, clothes and your own skin.

Additionally, people are spending more time with their pets and many people added pets to their home for companionship because of the pandemic.

Since it is unlikely that people will choose to wear masks inside their homes, it is important to reduce the amount of dust mites and pet dander in the home.

A good cleaning routines can help combat indoor allergies.

Here are some tips:

Vacuum weekly with a HEPA filter

Use a microfiber or electrostatic cloth when dusting

Mop instead of sweeping. Sweeping can stir up the allergens.

If possible, remove wall-to-wall carpeting, especially in bedrooms or any other room you are spending a lot of time in.

Wash bedding weekly in hot water

Encase mattresses, box springs and pillows in allergen-proof covers

Use washable curtains made of plain cotton of synthetic fabric. Replace horizontal blinds with washable roller-type shades.

Keep your windows closed when the pollen count is high outside.

Choose easy-to-clean chairs, dressers, nightstands and other furniture.

Remove clutter to prevent collection of dust.

Replace furnace filters every 90 days

Bath your pets once a week to reduce the amount of dander.

Wash your hands after you pet your cat or dog.

Keep pets out of your bedroom or any other room that you spend a lot of time in.

