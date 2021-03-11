Pollen levels very high in Southern Nevada, allergy season peaking

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Currently, pollen levels are at 11 on a scale of 1 to 12. The peak of allergy season is March and April.

Dr. Richard Lockey is an allergy doctor and professor and he says if you're allergic, staying inside is best with the windows closed.

First Alert Weather

If you do need to go outside, he says wearing a mask isn't only good for helping prevent COVID-19.

"Anything that can block any of that getting into your nose or your eye is going to help absolutely for sure," Lockey said.

He says eye drops, nasal sprays, throat drops and antihistamines can help.

If that doesn't work he recommends seeing a specialist.