Can Nevada clinch the top spot? Highway Patrol seek votes in 2025 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is looking to claim the top spot in the nation for the "Best Looking Cruiser" Calendar Contest, and they need your help.

Last year, Nevada landed third place in the American Association of State Troopers' 11th iteration of the contest by showcasing the history of their fleet vehicles.

Eyes are on the top spot prize for the 2026 calendar with Highway Patrol's signature Mustang cruiser next to a desert bighorn in front of an iconic Nevada landmark: the Hoover Dam.

T. Nathan Grant / Clayton Stewart / NHP Nevada State Police extends its gratitude to the U.S. Department of the Interior – Bureau of Reclamation, photographic artist T. Nathan Grant, and wildlife artist consultant Clayton Stewart.

"The NHP Ford Mustang, the Hoover Dam, and the Desert Bighorn each symbolize the innovation, grit, and resilience that define Nevada," a spokesperson with NHP said on Monday.

You can vote in this contest! Voting runs from Monday, June 30 through Friday, July 11 at 2 p.m. Cast your ballot at the survey link for Best Looking Cruiser 2025.

For more information on the contest, visit www.StateTroopers.org.

