Nevada Highway Patrol competing in 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser' contest amid 75th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division is entering the annual "Best Looking Cruiser" contest from the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Nevada Highway Patrol, and as part of their celebration, they are entering the contest with the theme "Make History, Leave a Legacy."

Highway Patrol is showcasing the evolution of their fleet vehicles with a display of a 1990 Ford Mustang cruiser alongside their newly commissioned 2024 Ford Mustang. The two cruisers were displayed in downtown Las Vegas at Circa Resort & Casino.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division Nevada Highway Patrol submission to the 11th Annual American Association of State Troopers "America's Best-Looking Cruiser" Contest.

Nevada is one of 13 states competing in the competition. The winner of the contest will be in the AAST wall calendar and featured on the front cover.

Voting is open from July 15 at 7 a.m. PST to July 29 at 9 a.m. PST.

To vote in the contest, visit www.StateTroopers.org.