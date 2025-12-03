California woman drowns at Lake Havasu after falling from houseboat

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KTNV) — A 35-year-old California woman drowned Monday afternoon at Lake Havasu after falling overboard from a houseboat north of Cattail Cove State Park, authorities said.

Rennea Thompson was pronounced dead at Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center after being pulled from approximately 20 feet of water by divers from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety and Lake Havasu City Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2:11 p.m. when the houseboat captain was attempting to re-anchor due to windy conditions, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Thompson was holding onto the loose end of the anchor rope at the back of the boat during the maneuver.

Investigators said the captain heard a splash and saw Thompson frantically treading water. He threw a life ring and tried to maneuver the boat toward her, but by the time he reached her location, she had gone underwater.

"The captain jumped into the water in an attempt to retrieve her, however he was unable to locate her," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Divers recovered Thompson and immediately transferred her to fire personnel who administered life-saving measures. She was transported by boat to the Cattail Cove State Park launch ramp, then taken by AMR ambulance to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office have taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing. An autopsy is pending to determine the official cause of death through the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.