California woman arrested on UNLV campus for writing 'Free Palestine' on 'UNLV Strong' sign

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California woman was arrested after vandalizing the "UNLV Strong" sign that was placed on campus after a gunman killed three faculty members last December.

University president Keith Whitfield shared the news in an email on Friday, writing that the woman had written "Free Palestine" across the sign.

This comes just days after dozens of students demonstrated on the school's campus and as students protesting the conflict in Gaza have been arrested at universities across the country.

Whitfield acknowledged "this can be a highly emotional issue for some," but wrote that "the disruption of learning, protest encampments, occupation of buildings, and destruction of property that we have seen at other campuses goes against UNLV's values and policies and we do not consider it free speech."

The woman arrested Thursday night was charged with misdemeanor vandalism and trespassed from UNLV's campuses for two years, Whitfield stated.

In light of what happened, Whitfield noted the sign was removed but is expected to be placed back on campus in time for commencement.