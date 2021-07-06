California man killed in wreck involving boat, watercraft

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Bullhead City, Arizona, say a California man on a boat on the Colorado River was fatally injured when a personal watercraft carrying two teenage boys crashed into the boat.

Police said 33-year-old Timothy Randall David Lee was sitting on the back of the boat's swim deck when the wreck occurred Sunday.

Police said the watercraft's operator, a 16-year-old boy from Avondale, Arizona, was cited for failure to use due caution to avoid a collision and rental contract violation.

Police said a report will be sent to the Mohave County Attorney's Office for consideration of possible additional charges.