California court rules against puppy mill brokers with Las Vegas ties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California court has ruled against puppy mill brokers with Las Vegas ties.

A federal jury in San Diego has ruled that David Salinas of Cedar Pet Supply and puppy mill brokers Ray and Alysia Rothman misrepresented where the puppies they were selling came from. According to a press release, Rothman is the sales manager for Select Puppies in Iowa, which supplies puppy mill puppies to pet stores across the country.

The ruling states the three lied to customers saying the puppies came from Maryland-based PetConnect Rescue in order to avoid a 2019 California law that bans the sale of non-rescue dogs in pet stores.

PetConnect Rescue officials tell Channel 13 they learned their trademark was being used fraudulently in 2020 after California customers contacted them to complain that their recently-adopted puppies were seriously ill.

Court exhibits also showed the animals were labeled as coming from PetConnect Rescue when they came from puppy mills.

PetConnect Rescue

A jury awarded $3.9 million to PetConnect Rescue, which the organization says represents a portion of the wrongful profits that were gained by using their organization's trademark.

"We are very pleased with the jury verdict and we look forward to the opportunity to redirect funds teh defendants gained from inhumane treatment of animals to caring for rescued dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens," PetConnect Rescue founder Lizette Chanock said in a statement.

While the California Cedar Pet Supply stores were put out of business in California, the company still operates several locations in Nevada and Utah. That includes several Puppy Store locations.

According to the company's website, there are three locations in southern Nevada:



Las Vegas - 5191 W. Charleston Bouelvard, Suite #170

Las Vegas - 5105 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite #115

Henderson - 1000 W. Sunset Road

In December 2022, Clark County commissioners passed an ordinance banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, or potbellied pigs at retail pet stores.

Under the ordinance, retail pet stores would be able to provide space for rescue organizations or animal shelters to offer dogs, cats, rabbits and pot-bellied pigs for adoption. The retailer wouldn't be allowed to have any ownership interest in the animals or charge a rescue for providing their space.

