Clark County commissioners pass ordinance banning sale of puppies at retail pet stores

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission unanimously passed an ordinance Tuesday banning the sale of dogs, cats, rabbits, or potbellied pigs at retail pet stores.

Advocates for the ordinance argued it would hurt the puppy mill industry by lessening demand for pets from retail pet stores.

The ordinance was first introduced in June by Commissioner Michael Naft and has been up for discussion at several subsequent Clark County Commission meetings.

Under the ordinance, retail pet stores would be able to provide space for rescue organizations or animal shelters to offer dogs, cats, rabbits and pot-bellied pigs for adoption. The retailer wouldn't be allowed to have any ownership interest in the animals or charge a rescue for providing their space.

Retail pet stores will have a one-year grace period for the continued sale of pets while they adapt their business models. Stores that violate the ordinance could be fined $500, or face a maximum fine amounting to the sale price of the animal.

A majority of public commenters at Tuesday's commission meeting spoke in favor of the ordinance, arguing it will benefit animals and the community.

Representatives from a host of animal rights organizations and shelters argued Clark County residents would still be able to find dogs they want, including purebred animals that are regularly surrendered to shelters.