Caesars Palace is looking to build a new Omnia dayclub along the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Strip could soon get a new addition in the form of the Omnia Dayclub.

County documents show that Caesars Palace officials are looking to enhance the Omnia brand with a dayclub/nightclub expansion that would be located along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The proposed dayclub building would be a separate structure from the casino, but a 78-foot pedestrian bridge would connect it to the Omnia nightclub.

According to county documents, the dayclub would be 46,210 square feet and include three floors, including a pool deck level and an upper terrace level. The pool deck level would have two main pools: one at 869 square feet and the other at 1,103 square feet. There are also plans for two 440-square-foot plunge pools on either side of those pools.

The rest of the pool deck would have cabana structures, booths, chairs, bar and service areas, and a DJ platform.

As for design, documents state the dayclub will continue the overall Roman palace theme of the site.

Plans for the dayclub were approved by the Paradise Town Advisory Board and earlier this week, they were also approved by Clark County Commissioners. The item was part of the consent agenda and not discussed publicly.

Caesars Entertainment has made other updates to its flagship resort over the past couple of years, including a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino, and porte-cochere to create a new entryway, redesigned gaming areas, and a new lobby bar.

"Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we're proud to continue that legacy," Caesars Entertainment regional president Sean McBurney told Channel 13 at the time. "Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world's most iconic destinations is no small task."