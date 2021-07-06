Major renovation plans announced for Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Palace is embarking on a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino and porte-cochère to create an extravagant entryway, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar. Construction is slated to begin in early July, with most of the project set to be complete by New Year’s Eve.

The main entrance to the property will be entirely rebuilt from the ground up resulting in an arrival experience fit for a Caesar, matching the glamour of the property’s iconic hotel lobby. Once completed, guests will be welcomed by a dramatic and soaring dome and barreled ceiling over a stunning 15-foot tall statue of Augustus Caesar. The project also includes two new state-of-the-art gaming pits, which will flank the enhanced entrance, a beautiful new lobby bar and a renovation of the property’s legendary domed table games floor.

“Caesars Palace brought a sense of grandeur to the Las Vegas Strip when it was built in 1966, and we’re proud to continue that legacy with a full reimagining of our main entrance,” said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. “Completely rebuilding the front entrance of one of the world’s most iconic destinations is no small task, and we’re excited to get started and create a stunning new visual welcome for our guests.”

During construction from July through December, the following changes will occur: