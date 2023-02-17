Caesars Palace guest hits it big, winning $401K jackpot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lucky day for a Caesars Palace guest means big money landing in their pocket.

Courtesy Caesars Palace Caesars Palace guest hits $401,000 jackpot playing video poker

The casino and resort says a Rewards member hit it big playing video poker and took home the $401,000 jackpot.

This comes just days after another guest went home with a $155,000 jackpot.

