Caesars Palace guest hits it big, winning $401K jackpot
Courtesy Caesars Palace
Caesars Palace guest hits $401,000 jackpot playing video poker
Posted at 8:21 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 23:21:30-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lucky day for a Caesars Palace guest means big money landing in their pocket.
The casino and resort says a Rewards member hit it big playing video poker and took home the $401,000 jackpot.
This comes just days after another guest went home with a $155,000 jackpot.
MORE JACKPOTS:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.