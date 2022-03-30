2.6 million people visited Las Vegas last month, up almost 70% from February 2021, LVCVA says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 2.6 million people visited Las Vegas last month, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, which is up almost 70% when compared to the same time last year.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, however, it's a different story.

According to the LVCVA's tourism indicators report, the total visitor volume for February 2022 was 2,616,600 people. That's up 69.9% compared to February 2021 and down 18% from February 2019.

Weekend hotel occupancy was close to pre-pandemic levels, though.

Below are some highlights from the report. To view more research findings, visit lvcva.com.

Hotel occupancy rates

Overall hotel occupancy reached 69.3%. That's roughly 10 points ahead of January, up 27.3 points year-over-year and down 17.7 points when compared to February 2019.

Weekend occupancy was at 87.5%. That's up 24.7 points compared to last February and just 4.4 points below February 2019.

Midweek occupancy "still reflected a convention segment in recovery" but reached 60.7%. The agency points out that that's well over the 32.1% level of last February (+28.6 points) but down 23.9 points from February 2019.

Room rates

Along with hotel occupancy, hotel room rates in Las Vegas were up.

The LVCVA reports the average daily rate (ADR) in February 2022 approached $150, surpassing both February 2021 (+52.5%) and February 2019 (+15.0%).

The revenue per available room (RevPAR) reached $103.62 for the month, dramatically ahead of February 2021 (+151.7%) and down only 8.4% compared to February 2019.

Gaming revenue

Casinos cashed out big time. The LVCVA reports the total gaming revenue in Clark County in February 2022 was $949,870,000 — up 50.4% year-over-year and up 6.4% compared to February 2019.

When taking a closer look at where casinos won, numbers are green across the valley.

Total gaming revenue for the month on the Las Vegas Strip was $599,131,000, up 71.9% year-over-year and up 1.2% compared to February 2019. Downtown casinos brought in $69,182,000, which is up 33% compared to 2021 and 19.3% compared to 2019. On the Boulder Strip, casino revenue was $72,773,000. That's up 14.1% compared to 2021 and up 11.4% compared to 2019.

Statewide, Nevada casinos won 1,113,148,010. That's up 44.10% compared to February 2021 when statewide revenue was $772,501,515.

Happenings in Vegas last month

So what happened last month? Here is a look back at a few notable events.