Businesses try to score at Super Bowl contract pitch day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Area small business owners flocked to UNLV's Black Fire Innovation building on Tuesday in hopes of securing a Super Bowl payout.

That's because it was NFL Business Connect's pitch day, an event where business owners offered Shark Tank-style presentations to a panel of judges.

The Business Connect program is geared toward minority-owned businesses and the goal is to connect local small businesses with Super Bowl-related jobs.

For the first time, Las Vegas will host the big game in February.

About 700 businesses applied to be a part of the program. Of that, about 50 pitched on Tuesday and about 200 will eventually be picked.

"The fact that we're going to have the Super Bowl, that's already electrifying small business owners," said Lauren Anderson, owner of a staffing firm called All-In Recruiting and Talent Boutique. "We're preparing for greater demand."

Anderson was one of the people who pitched her company. She said she'll now "wait and pray" to find out if her firm is selected.

David Waymer, who helps run Business Connect, said the hope is that the program has a lasting effect.

"When we come into a city and we build out this resource guide, we also share that resource guide when we leave," Waymer said. "The hope is that it lives on in these communities. There are huge things that follow Super Bowl."

Some of the companies that were a part of Tuesday's event included janitorial, catering, barricade, and floral small businesses.

Officials said those who pass the pitch process will be notified next week.

Super Bowl 58 will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11.