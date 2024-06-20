Businesses raise safety concerns following deadly east Las Vegas stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Businesses in an east Las Vegas shopping plaza are raising safety concerns after police said a man was stabbed to death for reportedly trying to sexually assault a woman.

​"I am scared because that is very disturbing," said ​Anabel Garcia, owner of Belleza Beauty Salon​. ​"It truly surprises me because it was in broad daylight."​

According to police, the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, which is off of Charleston Boulevard.

Police said a man in his 50s was caught allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 30s inside a shed located in a dirt lot near Charleston and Laurel.

Law enforcement officials said a group of people heard the woman's screams and rushed to help her.

​"At which point in time, they removed him and likely that is when he was stabbed," said Lt. Jason Johansson.

Johansson said arriving officer found the man in an alleyway with stab wounds.

WATCH full press briefing from Las Vegas police on the stabbing:

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the group that helped the woman left the scene before officers arrived. Police are asking them to come forward because they want to interview them to figure out what happened.

​"The males that came to the female's aid, we do not know who they are at this time," Johansson said.

​"They defended the woman," Garcia said.

Erick Moreno, who works at a nearby cellphone store, said the area is a hot spot for crime.

​"You see people fighting and doing drugs; it's a dangerous area," he said.

Some business owners said criminal activity in the area has gotten so bad that the plaza where their businesses are located had to hire security. They say more needs to be done.

​"We need better protection in the area," Moreno said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.