Bureau of Land Management auctions wild horses that were rounded up across Nevada

RENO (KTNV) — Wild horses now have new homes after being auctioned off by the Bureau of Land Management.

According to BLM officials, the auction was on Saturday at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

The wild horses were rounded up from herd management areas on BLM land in Nevada, Oregon, and California. They were then trained for about four months by inmates prior to the auction.

"The weather was incredible and we were very excited for the turn-out by the public for this event," said Jenny Lesieutre, BLM Nevada, Wild Horse and Burro Public Affairs Specialist. "To witness what the inmates and the animals accomplished ensures that the horses and burro will be going to fantastic homes where they will be able to use their training for any job they are asked to do."

BLM Officials said the animals brought is $94,750 and the top big was $16,500 for "Queen Bee", who was from the Diamond Hills North herd management area. After properly caring for their animals for one year, the bidders/adopters are eligible to receive title, or ownership, from the federal government.

The animals available for adoption typically come from overpopulated herds on public lands where available vegetation and water can become scarce as herd populations grow.

According to the BLM, over 313,000 wild horses and burros have been placed into private care since 1971.

You can learn more about the horses that were auctioned off here and you can learn more about the wild horse and burro program here.