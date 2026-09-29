Bullhead City urges caution as heavy rain brings flash flood warning

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Bullhead City said it is experiencing heavy rainfall Monday afternoon as city crews respond to flooding, debris, roadway impacts and other storm-related issues.

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for west-central Mohave County, including Bullhead City, through 7:15 p.m. PDT Monday. A flood watch remains in effect through 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The city said Public Works crews are working throughout the area to address storm-related impacts, as conditions allow. Officials said heavy rainfall can leave rocks, sand, mud and other debris on roadways.

Residents are urged to use caution while traveling because roadway conditions can change quickly during and after heavy rainfall.

If a traffic signal is not functioning normally or an intersection is affected by the storm, motorists should treat the intersection as a four-way stop, come to a complete stop and proceed only when it is safe, the city said.

Residents can report areas needing attention through the Bullhead City Direct app or online through the city's website.

All city parks will remain closed for the remainder of Monday as a precaution, according to the city. Residents and visitors are asked to stay out of closed park areas, washes and other low-lying areas until conditions improve and the areas are deemed safe.

Officials also provided the following recommendations for residents and visitors:

