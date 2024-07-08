Bullhead City man drowns in the Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — An Arizona man is dead after drowning in the Colorado River.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, July 3.

At 4:10 p.m., emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of Riverfront Drive for reports of a possible drowning.

When personnel arrived at the scene, several bystanders had pulled a 67-year-old man from the water and emergency crews started CPR. He was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Bullhead City police said the drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature.

The name of the man will not be released until next of kin have been notified.