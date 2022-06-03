Builders say tiny homes will be the future of affordable housing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tiny homes are more popular than ever and bring affordable home ownership to the valley. With these homes, the entire unit can now be picked up, shipped, and placed wherever you like.

Tony Lopez is the Founder and CEO of Alternative Living Spaces in Las Vegas, and his company’s goal is to help people become homeowners for about a third of the price of a traditional home.

"You can still have that same quality of life, just live in a smaller space and have fewer expenses," said Lopez.

He says you get all the amenities without all the costs.

"Starts right around 50,000 for our 20 ft model, we also do 30 ft and 40 ft, and the price ranges from $50,000 to $100,000," said Lopez.

He says he and his team have built more than 100 homes out of shipping containers and other materials here in Southern Nevada. Lopez says these homes can be a sustainable solution to the inventory crisis and the best of all he says 30 to 40 homes can be built in about three months.

"You can import units that are built locally or from other states and almost overnight increase your housing population significantly," Lopez explained.

Today the Tiny Homes Association reviewed plans to bring more tiny home communities to the valley. Noah Herrera with the association says Senate Bill 150 requires members of the counties and cities in Nevada to designate at least one zoning district where a tiny house community may be built.

"Our average median sales price for a home right now in Las Vegas is $475,000 and when you bring this type of product line at 60% off the basis of that, it brings affordability back,” Herrera said.

Lopez says the bill also helps property owners to place these homes in their backyards.

"Something for in-laws, grandparents, maybe kids that graduate from college or high school and need a place to crash, you can even have an Airbnb in your backyard," said Lopez.

Lopez says that it takes fewer materials to build these tiny homes which makes them more affordable and they’re also eco-friendly. The Tiny Home Association says they have submitted a plan to the state to use $10,000 to make 40 tiny homes just like these, every 9 months here in the valley.