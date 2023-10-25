Builder reveals when A's ballpark construction should start, and how soon it could open

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a more precise timeline of when an Oakland Athletics ballpark could open on the Las Vegas Strip if the team's proposed relocation is approved.

In a Wednesday afternoon meeting of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority board, builders said the new ballpark would be complete in January of 2028. They expect to start construction in April of 2025. Construction plans have not been finalized, however.

Before construction can start, the Tropicana resort-casino would have to be demolished. The 33,000-seat ballpark would be built on the site where the Tropicana now sits.

Bally's Corp., which rents the property from GLPI, has said it will build another resort on the property to accompany the ballpark.

The stadium itself is expected to cost approximately $1.5 billion, up to $380 million of which will be funded by Nevada taxpayers per Senate Bill 1.

At Wednesday's meeting, the stadium authority is also expected to receive the first drafts of a proposed lease agreement and a community benefits agreement.

In the meantime, a Major League Baseball relocation committee is currently reviewing the A's application. Any possible move would require favorable votes from at least 24 MLB owners.

During meetings next month, Major League Baseball owners are expected to vote on the A's potential move to Las Vegas.

Steve Hill, the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board chairman, says he's confident that the plan will get the green light.

"I'm certainly hopeful that the owners will see — and I don't see how you could miss it, frankly — what Las Vegas brings to professional sports when they locate here," Hill said.