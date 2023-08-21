A's announce hiring of Allegiant Stadium developer in construction of proposed ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Athletics announced the hiring of Mortenson/McCarthy — the same company that oversaw the construction of Allegiant Stadium — to manage the construction of the club's proposed ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

The developer will be responsible for overseeing all construction-related activities, including estimations, logistics planning, bidding, and more. Additionally, the team will oversee the coordination and management of all employees, though official hirings are still subject to approval by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

In May 2023, the Oakland A's released initial renderings for a proposed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, on a nine-acre lot where the Tropicana currently sits. The initial plans described the stadium as a "state-of-the-art venue" with a partially retractable roof that opens the outfield to the corner of Tropicana and Las Vegas Boulevard.

After much public debate over the location and funding of the stadium, Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 1, also known as the Oakland A's Stadium Bill, into law on June 15. The bill would pass through the Assembly with a 25-to-15 vote and allocate over $380 million in public funds for the stadium.

In July 2020, the developer completed the construction of Allegiant Stadium, which cost over $1.9 million, and houses 65,000 seats within its 1.8 million square feet.