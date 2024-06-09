Bryce Canyon ranger dies at annual Astronomy Festival

BRYCE CANYON (KTNV) — A National Park Service is ranger after an accident at Bryce Canyon National Park.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Friday around 11:30 p.m. during the park's annual Astronomy Festival.

NPS officials said ranger Tom Lorig was directing a visitor to a shuttle bus, tripped, fell, and hit his head on a large rock.

When he was unresponsive, the visitor quickly notified a nearby law enforcement ranger.

National park rangers, medically-trained bystanders, and local EMS personnel worked to provide medical attention but were unsuccessful in reviving Lorig.

He was 78 years old.

According to the National Park Service, Lorig served for 40 years as a registered nurse in the Seattle, Washington area and was a park ranger for over 10 years, serving at 14 national park sites, including Bryce Canyon, Carlsbad Caverns, Glen Canyon, and Zion National Park.

"Tom Lorig served Bryce Canyon, the National Park Service, and the public as an interpretive park ranger, forging connections between the world and these special places that he loved," said Park Superintendent Jim Ireland. "As our community processes and grieves this terrible loss, we extend our deepest condolences to all of Ranger Lorig's family and friends. We also want to express gratitude to the National Park Service and Garfield County emergency services staff who responded as well as to the bystanders who assisted NPS first responders."