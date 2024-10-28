Brightline West advances high-speed rail project with soil testing along I-15 corridor

JEAN, Nev. (KTNV) — Brightline West has taken significant steps forward in its high-speed rail project, conducting field investigations along the I-15 corridor in Southern Nevada.

Soil drilling and land surveys are underway near Jean to determine the best possible locations for the rail infrastructure as the project’s design phase advances.

Tim Weiss, a Geotechnical & Environmental Services geologist, and his team have spent the past few days drilling over 100 feet into the ground to collect soil samples. These samples will help engineers understand the subsurface conditions and determine if additional measures are needed for certain sections of the rail line.

“In this area, it’s pretty good,” Weiss said, describing the local geology as “cemented and dense.” He noted that the Nevada side of the corridor is, so far, free of problematic soils.

“We’re not encountering any issues here, but there could be areas where we do,” Weiss added.

This field investigation process includes geotechnical borings, land surveying, and utility potholing, all necessary to decide on the type of rail design required.

“If we encounter more challenging subsurface conditions, we would have to design a more extensive system,” Weiss explained.

Brightline West's rail project aims to connect Las Vegas to Southern California with an all-electric high-speed train traveling up to 200 miles per hour.

The line will ultimately reduce travel time between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga by two hours. The project, projected to cost $12 billion, is funded by federal and private dollars.

Many travelers expressed their support for the progress.

“Our worst thing about coming to Vegas is the drive,” said one traveler, reflecting the optimism shared by others.

The field team will continue drilling and sampling next week before sending the collected samples for further testing.

If results are favorable, this area could become part of the anticipated high-speed rail line linking Nevada and California.