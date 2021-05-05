Local chefs team up for special Cinco de Mayo menu at Vegas Test Kitchen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas is changing its popular Taco Tuesday pop-up event to Wednesday in celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

While the holiday is not widely celebrated in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo was first celebrated in the United States in Southern California in 1863 as a show of solidarity with Mexico against French rule.

Vegas Test Kitchen is offering a great party including food, tequila and music.

Chefs Mariana Alvarado, of Masazul, and Alex White, of Yukon Pizza, are joining together for a menu of wood-fired nachos, Berkshire pork carnitas tacos, quesadillas, al pastor pizza on a sourdough crust and more.

More information on the Vegas Test Kitchen is available here.