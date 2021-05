May 5 is Cinco de Mayo -- celebrating the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla which happened on May 5 in 1862.

It is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico but Congress issued a proclamation in 2005 calling on Americans to observe Cinco de Mayo.

In the U.S. it's become a day to celebrate Mexican culture and heritage.